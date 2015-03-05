Which Browsers Should Your Website Support?
How do you choose a set of applications from an ever-changing landscape of devices, operating systems and browsers? Craig discusses pragmatic options.
Has the browser market stabilized after twenty years of battles? Do we have what we've been demanding? Craig takes his regular look at the browser usage charts.
Mozilla overtook IE/Edge browsers last month and there's more grim news for Microsoft. Craig discusses the company's future.
It's taken almost 14 years but Mozilla can finally claim to have more web users than Microsoft in the battle of the browsers.
Vivaldi 1.0 was released on 6 April, 2016. Craig interviews CEO Jón S. von Tetzchner to find out more about the new browser.
Vivaldi 1.0 has arrived. The new browser promises a different experience to the alternatives with comprehensive customization and power-user options.
We may love our desktop browser but we're a fickle bunch when it comes to choosing a mobile application. Craig looks at the sudden surge in Sumsung surfing.
Donald Dragoti looks at some of the special features of the new Vivaldi browser, and why you might consider making the switch.
Vivaldi is a new browser developed by ex-Opera employees. Craig reviews the features and concludes it's what Opera 15+ should have been.