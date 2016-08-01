Versioning Show Episodes

Podcasting and the Future of Web Technologies
Web
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
Hosts Tim and David discuss the meaning of “Versioning”, the future of web technologies, and their visions for the future of the Versioning Show.
Tim and David talk with Mat Marquis, a web designer well known for his work on responsive images, the Boston Globe redesign, and CSS container queries.
By M. David Green, Tim Evko,
Tim and David speak with Craig Buckler about writing for the web, how the web has changed over time, and the best technologies to focus on in 2016.