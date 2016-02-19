user engagement

6 Things to Know Before Launching Mobile Apps on the App Store
Entrepreneur
By Keith Shields,
Keith Shields shares six crucial things many developers miss when launching mobile apps on the app stores.
By Keith Shields,
Keith Shields shares six crucial things many developers miss when launching mobile apps on the app stores.
By Polly Alluf,
Polly Alluf looks at some of the techniques that make Pokémon Go a sticky experience, and suggests ways less entertaining apps can make use of them.
By Doyin Faith Kasumu,
Doyin Faith Kasumu explains why reducing bounce rate is important, as well as 10 tips to help you reduce the bounce rate on your WordPress website.