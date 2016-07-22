Polly Alluf
Polly Alluf is the VP of Marketing at Insert, the first Codeless Mobile Engagement Platform. She loves everything about marketing, from digital to field and from branding to automation. Polly’s passion is data-driven marketing and she considers herself very lucky, being a marketer whose target audience is enterprise marketers.
Polly's article
What Pokémon Go Can Teach You about Building Apps Users Love
Entrepreneur
By Polly Alluf,
Polly Alluf looks at some of the techniques that make Pokémon Go a sticky experience, and suggests ways less entertaining apps can make use of them.