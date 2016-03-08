tech skills

10 Ways to Keep Your Programming Skills Sharp Between Jobs
By Kayla Matthews,
Kayla Matthews suggests ways to keep in touch with programming and advance your skills even when you're not employed.
By Kayla Matthews,
Kayla Matthews suggests ways to keep in touch with programming and advance your skills even when you're not employed.
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno talks about being a full stack developer and the required technologies to be a good jack of all trades in the modern age of web development
By Kyle Prinsloo,
Kyle Prinsloo discusses the mindset, knowledge and skills required to stand out from the crowd and make a success of your web development career.
By James Hibbard,
James Hibbard asks how you stay relevant in this fast-paced industry and suggests an altruistic method of keeping your skill set up-to-date.
By Laurence Bradford,
Laurence Bradford identifies ten ways to get involved in the tech industry without having to be able to write code.