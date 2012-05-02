Prisma: The Rise and Fall and Rise of the One-Trick-Pony Filter
Design & UX
By Alex Walker,
'Push button' image filters have developed a bad reputation with design professionals. But perhaps a new image filter called Prisma can change their minds.
By Alex Walker,
'Push button' image filters have developed a bad reputation with design professionals. But perhaps a new image filter called Prisma can change their minds.
By Maurice Cherry,
Paper (by FiftyThree) stands out as one of the simplest and most beautiful ways to create sketches and drawings.