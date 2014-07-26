JavaScript Design Patterns: The Singleton
By Samier Saeed,
Samier Saeed walks you through the best way to implement a singleton in JavaScript and examines how that has evolved with the rise of ES6.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
We are going to discuss Singleton methods, including callbacks to observe method changes and the differences between removing and undefining methods.
Eigenclasses are probably one of the most mysterious and crucial parts of the Ruby object model. In this video I will reveal the mystery of eigenclasses.
By Brett Romero,
In this short video, we'll see how use Singleton Patterns, a powerful construct that lets you utilize classes without creating new instances each time.
By Jeroen Meeus,
Design patterns help us write cleaner code that's easier to share, maintain and upgrade. But are they all used properly? One of the most abused ones is MVC.