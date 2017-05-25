Building an Image Gallery Blog with Symfony Flex: Data Testing
PHP
By Zoran Antolovic,
After setting up and organizing files for a Symfony Flex project, Zoran populates the database with data to test application performance.
By Zoran Antolovic,
After setting up and organizing files for a Symfony Flex project, Zoran populates the database with data to test application performance.
By Zoran Antolovic,
Zoran uses Siege to benchmark and load-test a Symfony app, killing it in the process. He then uses cache to revive it and make it work under pressure!