Sculpin Extended: Customizing Your Static Site Blog
PHP
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta shows us how to install, use, customize, and deploy a static site blog generated with Sculpin - a PHP static site generator!
By Wern Ancheta,
Wern Ancheta shows us how to install, use, customize, and deploy a static site blog generated with Sculpin - a PHP static site generator!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno goes through the process of building a custom Svbtle-clone theme for Spress, the static site generator inspired by Sculpin.