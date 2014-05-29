Hocus-Pocus: Building a Design-Free Sass Framework
HTML & CSS
By Bartłomiej Kozal,
Bartłomiej Kozal discusses the process of building his own Sass Framework, Hocus-Pocus, and the design decisions behind its features.
By Bartłomiej Kozal,
Bartłomiej Kozal discusses the process of building his own Sass Framework, Hocus-Pocus, and the design decisions behind its features.
By Reggie Dawson,
In this article Reggie looks over the improvements made in the recent release of Compass, the Framework for Sass.
By Kitty Giraudel,
A look at the pros and cons and the various features of using Compass vs. Bourbon, the two Sass frameworks.