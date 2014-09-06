Laravel Quick Tip: Model Route Binding
PHP
By Younes Rafie,
Laravel has the option to bind models to routes, for easy auto-fetching. See how they can be configured, and how to switch to UUID instead of primary keys!
By Younes Rafie,
Laravel has the option to bind models to routes, for easy auto-fetching. See how they can be configured, and how to switch to UUID instead of primary keys!
By James Dow,
James Dow shows you how you can set up your deployment workflow with Laravel and Git. Deploy your site to production with a single bookmark click!