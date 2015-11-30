readable code

Cleaning up Code: Is Refactoring for Aesthetics worth It?
PHP
By Tobias Schlitt,
Tobias looks at the process of refactoring code to make it cleaner - more readable, more intuitive. Do you think it's worth the time and effort?
By Tobias Schlitt,
Tobias looks at the process of refactoring code to make it cleaner - more readable, more intuitive. Do you think it's worth the time and effort?
By Tim Severien,
Tim Severien shares a variety of tips and tricks to help you write readable and more maintainable code — something your future self will thank you for.