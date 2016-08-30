prototyping apps

15 Top Prototyping Tools Go Head-to-Head
Design & UX
By Dave Kearney, Daniel Schwarz,
Dave Kearney compares the top 15 prototyping tools disrupting the design tool market today, with video overviews of each one.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Adobe have finally offered a genuine competitor to Sketch. The big question is: Adobe XD or Sketch? Is the new kid on the block a real contender?
Sketch is great for UI design. Atomic is great for prototyping. But can they combine seamlessly as a Sketch and Atomic.io UI tag team?