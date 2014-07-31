product development

User Testing: Painful… But Worth It
Entrepreneur
By Kyle Vermeulen,
SitePoint product manager Kyle Vermeulen offers three key tips for making user testing valuable, based on the experience of developing Versioning.
By Kyle Vermeulen,
SitePoint product manager Kyle Vermeulen offers three key tips for making user testing valuable, based on the experience of developing Versioning.
By Georgina Laidlaw,
Georgina Laidlaw outlines how you can plan and create product support pages that actually help your users and enhance your product.