Plesk Takes the Headache out of WebOps
Web
By Tim Evko,
WebOps often requires the work of an entire team. With Plesk, one developer can handle everything from code to configuration, with security and ease.
By Tim Evko,
WebOps often requires the work of an entire team. With Plesk, one developer can handle everything from code to configuration, with security and ease.
By Chris Burgess,
Plesk 12 includes a powerful set of features for WordPress professionals called the WordPress Toolkit that you can use to harden and speed up WordPress.