PHP 5.6.0. Released
PHP
By Bruno Skvorc,
Php 5.6 has been released. Learn what's new, how to upgrade and install it into your VMs, and what to do next to master it
Help develop PHP by running compilation and tests on your local development environment. This post will help you install 5.6 RC1 on Laravel Homestead
PHP 5.6 released its last beta version - beta 4. Learn what's new and how you can help test it in this article!
New Features in PHP 5.6 - operator overloading, variadic function syntax, $_POST improvements, and more