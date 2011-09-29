Day Camp 4 Developers: PHP Application Security
By Bruno Skvorc,
Day Camp 4 Developers is a regular, fully online conference, featuring true experts in their fields. This edition focuses on PHP application security!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Day Camp 4 Developers is a regular, fully online conference, featuring true experts in their fields. This edition focuses on PHP application security!
By Christopher Vundi,
Chris adds a password-less login procedure on top of the typical username/password login in Laravel - let's kill the password!
By Alex Walker,
Having a device that knows you better than your mom could be great for security. But it also marks a change in the power dynamic. Are you ready for that?
By SitePoint Offers,
By James Edwards,
When you tick the 'show password' box on a site you expect to be able to see your password. But what happens for users with screenreaders? James knows.
By Alex Walker,
We program our computers but maybe they program us too? Alex looks at how working on the web changes the way we think.
By Karn Broad,
By Craig Buckler,
By Callum Hopkins,