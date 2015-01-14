5 Myths About Data-driven Design
Blogs
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz exposes five common myths about data-driven design that cause designers to overlook user-related data that's critical for effective UX.
By Daniel Schwarz,
Daniel Schwarz exposes five common myths about data-driven design that cause designers to overlook user-related data that's critical for effective UX.
By Jacob Gube,
Jacob Gube introduces Myth, a new CSS preprocessor that uses natural CSS syntax and acts as sort of a CSS polyfill for future standards.