Managing Huge Repositories with Git
Programming
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik examines ways to manage huge repositories with Git, including shallow cloning, cloning a single branch, using submodules and third-party extensions.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Shaumik examines ways to manage huge repositories with Git, including shallow cloning, cloning a single branch, using submodules and third-party extensions.
By Shaumik Daityari,
An overview of the most popular options for version control software, along with some other options worth noting.