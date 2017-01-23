Beyond POJOs – Ten More Ways to Reduce Boilerplate with Lombok
Java
By Ivan Mushketyk,
How to use Lombok to reduce Java boilerplate in logging, null checks, variable definitions, concurrent code, exception handling, laziness, and more.
Lombok is a library that helps to reduce Java's verbosity. This tutorial presents how to use it to write clearer POJO classes.