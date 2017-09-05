What SSL Is, and Which Certificate Type is Right for You
By Michael Wanyoike,
Michael Wanyoike explains why you need to use SSL technology to secure your websites and apps from leaking sensitive data to eavesdroppers.
By Rova Rindrata,
Rova Rindrata demonstrates the steps required to set up a free Let's Encrypt SSL certificate on a shared hosting account, using SSL for Free.