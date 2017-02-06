PHP-Style JSON Parsing in Java with Jsoniter
Java
By Tao Wen,
Jsoniter, a Java library for parsing JSON similar to PHP's json_decode, features a weakly typed `Any`, lazy parsing, and great performance.
By Tao Wen,
Jsoniter, a Java library for parsing JSON similar to PHP's json_decode, features a weakly typed `Any`, lazy parsing, and great performance.
By Pierre-Yves Saumont,
Java is known as a mostly strict language. It's useful, however, to implement a 'Lazy' type for lazy initialization, deferred computations, etc.
By Ivan Mushketyk,
How to use Lombok to reduce Java boilerplate in logging, null checks, variable definitions, concurrent code, exception handling, laziness, and more.
By Pierre-Yves Saumont,
Java is known as a strict language regarding references and method arguments. It's however possible (and very useful) to implement laziness in types.