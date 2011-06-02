What’s the Best Programming Language to Learn in 2016?
Programming
By Craig Buckler,
How can you decide which programming language to use when faced with conflicting advice, surveys and opinions? Craig reveals the best way to start...
By Craig Buckler,
How can you decide which programming language to use when faced with conflicting advice, surveys and opinions? Craig reveals the best way to start...
By Craig Buckler,
Are you looking for a new challenge? Do you want to update your JavaScript skills? Craig reveals the languages which are in most demand for 2015.
By Craig Buckler,
A look at programming language job trends, along with some advice on how to choose your first programming language.
By Mick Olinik,
By Craig Buckler,
Are you looking to learn a new language? Craig examines those which are most advertised and well-paid. But does that make them the best?