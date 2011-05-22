Mick Olinik
A seasoned Wordpress expert, Mick is a partner at Superfast Websites with James Schramko, as well as the go-to web development consultant guru for several of the top internet marketing specialists in the world. Aside from an obsessive passion for the ever-evolving technologies that bring the Web to your local browser or device, Mick enjoys music, outdoor activities, photography, spending time with his amazing wife, and observing different business models in action. Follow Mick at fbmick.com.
Mick's articles
Seven Things You Should Know About WordPress 3.2
Programming
By Mick Olinik,
Rolling Up Your Sleeves and Getting into the Nitty Gritty of I18n in WordPress
Programming
By Mick Olinik,
Language Fluency in WordPress: Understanding the Basics of I18n
Programming
By Mick Olinik,
Does My Functionality Belong in a WordPress Plugin or Theme?
Programming
By Mick Olinik,