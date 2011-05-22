A seasoned Wordpress expert, Mick is a partner at Superfast Websites with James Schramko, as well as the go-to web development consultant guru for several of the top internet marketing specialists in the world. Aside from an obsessive passion for the ever-evolving technologies that bring the Web to your local browser or device, Mick enjoys music, outdoor activities, photography, spending time with his amazing wife, and observing different business models in action. Follow Mick at fbmick.com.