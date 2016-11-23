jsfoundation

Interview with Kris Borchers, JS Foundation Executive Director
JavaScript
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi is joined by Kris Borchers, JS Foundation Executive Director, to talk about the organization's beginnings, current projects and what lies ahead.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi is joined by Kris Borchers, JS Foundation Executive Director, to talk about the organization's beginnings, current projects and what lies ahead.
By Elio Qoshi,
As part of Open Source Week here at SitePoint, Elio Qoshi takes a look at the recently formed JS Foundation and asks how it might benefit the JS ecosystem.