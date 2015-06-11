Puppies (Or Fun Ways to Get Sued for Copyright Infringement)
Design & UX
By Alex Walker,
Designers have always borrowed from other sources, but 'fair use' is a hard idea to pin down. Jeff Koons thought he had an air-tight defence. He didn't.
By Alex Walker,
Designers have always borrowed from other sources, but 'fair use' is a hard idea to pin down. Jeff Koons thought he had an air-tight defence. He didn't.
By Alex Walker,
Intellectual property is a challenge that's only getting curlier with time and the extended reach of the internet. Neither is going away any time soon.