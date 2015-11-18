What Would You Pay to Make 27% of the Web More Secure?
PHP
By Bruno Skvorc,
We talked to Scott Arciszewski who is intent on writing a PHP polyfill for libsodium, with the potential to increase the security of at least 27% of the web
By Bruno Skvorc,
We talked to Scott Arciszewski who is intent on writing a PHP polyfill for libsodium, with the potential to increase the security of at least 27% of the web
By Miguel Ibarra Romero,
Miguel implements the Halite library in a sample email sending application, to get symmetrically encrypted emails going for full communication security!
By Bruno Skvorc,
In the latest edition of Sourcehunt, we look at encryption/decryption, validation, payments, a new CMS, background jobs, and much more - come contribute!