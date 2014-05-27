git merging

10 Git Techniques You Need to Know Before You Join a Team
Programming
By Shaumik Daityari,
Have you been using Git for some time, but never in a team environment? We cover the Git techniques that you must be familiar with before you join a team.
By Shaumik Daityari,
Have you been using Git for some time, but never in a team environment? We cover the Git techniques that you must be familiar with before you join a team.
By Shaumik Daityari,
After learning simple git features, this tutorial will get you up to speed with the more advanced features, allowing you to work with Git on a team.