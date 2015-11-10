Lean Startup: Should You Pivot or Persevere?
Entrepreneur
By Aja Frost,
This post gives you a solid framework to help you decide if you should pivot or persevere according to the lean startup methodology.
By Aja Frost,
This post gives you a solid framework to help you decide if you should pivot or persevere according to the lean startup methodology.
By Aja Frost,
If you read this post, you'll learn how to get into a startup accelerator - and not just any accelerator but the right one for your startup. Get reading!
By Aja Frost,
Nice things to do for customers: How to turn your customers into loyal brand ambassadors