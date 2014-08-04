30 Life-saving Tools for Front-end Developers
HTML & CSS
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna rounds up 30 top tools for front-end web developers, from code playgrounds and editors to CSS generators, JS libraries, and more.
By Louis Lazaris,
Here is a look at Louis Lazaris' favorite front-end tools of 2016!
By James Hibbard,
This week's round-up of the biggest web news includes new features in Windows 10, an explanation of i18n, as well as tips and tricks to be more productive.
By Louis Lazaris,
We learn new techniques and technologies every month. What are you going to learn this month? Louis Lazaris gives us his current to-do list.