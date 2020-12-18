flarum extension

Extending Flarum: Adding a Web3 Address to a User’s Profile
JavaScript
By Bruno Skvorc,
Using Flarum? Extend it! In this tutorial, you'll learn how to set up a custom field that allows users to add a Web3 address to their profile.
Learn how to add a custom field to a Flarum user account. Users will be able to set this custom field from their profile page, and admins will be able to edit it too.