On Our Radar This Week: Firefox, MV* Frameworks and Go
Web
By James Hibbard,
This week's round-up of the biggest web news includes a look at the Firefox Developer edition, a comparison of MV* frameworks and doing math in CSS.
By James Hibbard,
This week's round-up of the biggest web news includes a look at the Firefox Developer edition, a comparison of MV* frameworks and doing math in CSS.
By Elio Qoshi,
Elio Qoshi, a Mozilla volunteer representative, explains Mozilla's new major release: A separate standalone version of Firefox designed for web developers.