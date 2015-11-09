An Introduction to the Rollup.js JavaScript Bundler
JavaScript
By Craig Buckler,
Snowpack, webpack and Parcel bundle your JS but are hard to custom configure. Rollup.js is faster and more configurable. Learn how to set it up!
By Craig Buckler,
Snowpack, webpack and Parcel bundle your JS but are hard to custom configure. Rollup.js is faster and more configurable. Learn how to set it up!
By Thomas Greco,
Thomas Greco looks at what's new in Angular 2.0, demonstrating how to write a simple component in TypeScript, then converting the same component to use ES5.