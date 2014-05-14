Empowering Your Api.ai Assistant with Entities
Web
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explores the concept of custom Api.ai entities and how these can be used to customize your personal assistant.
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti explores the concept of custom Api.ai entities and how these can be used to customize your personal assistant.
By Daniel Sipos,
Daniel Sipos wraps up his two-part series on building custom entities in Drupal by binding them to views, adding hooks, and more.
By Daniel Sipos,
Danny Sipos explains how you can add your own custom entities in Drupal. This part of the series focuses on the setup and prepares you for what's next.