DOM Tips and Techniques: Parent, Child, and Siblings
HTML & CSS
By Louis Lazaris,
Louis Lazaris looks at different, little-known DOM manipulation techniques that you may not have seen or used before, with a focus on parent/sibling/child.
By Aurelio De Rosa,
There are tons of new features in HTML5 that can help us build powerful web apps. This article discusses 10 of these, with details on browser support.