The Web Runs Out of Disk Space
Web
By Craig Buckler,
The world will soon be generating 50 zettabytes of data every year. Hard disk manufacturers cannot keep pace with demand and the web could fail within days.
By Craig Buckler,
The world will soon be generating 50 zettabytes of data every year. Hard disk manufacturers cannot keep pace with demand and the web could fail within days.
By Ada Ivanoff,
While it's easy to snicker at big site redesign disasters, the most useful thing is to try to figure out where it all went wrong -- and why.