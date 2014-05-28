database management

How to Use Sequel Pro to Manage MySQL Databases on macOS
Web
By Jeff Smith,
Looking for a way to manage MySQL databases securely from your Mac? Take a look at this guide to DB management with Sequel Pro.
By Jeff Smith,
Looking for a way to manage MySQL databases securely from your Mac? Take a look at this guide to DB management with Sequel Pro.
By Kirill Zhirnov,
Kirill demonstrates a practical example of optimizing a website's MySQL queries - check it out, it might come in handy in your optimization gigs!
By Bruno Skvorc,
Learn about ChromeMyAdmin - a packaged app that lets you manage your MySQL/MariaDB database directly from any instance of your Google Chrome browser