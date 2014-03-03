Watch: Managing Sample Data with Fixtures and Factories
Ruby
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
In this video we'll learn two ways of managing sample data: fixtures and factories. As well as annotations for models and specs, and generating fake data.
By Ilya Bodrov-Krukowski,
In this video we'll learn two ways of managing sample data: fixtures and factories. As well as annotations for models and specs, and generating fake data.
By Taylor Ren,
Learn about running functional tests with PhpUnit in a Symfony2 app, prepopulated with sample data through Doctrine's Data Fixtures