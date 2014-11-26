css3 prefixes

It’s Time to Rethink Vendor Prefixes in CSS
By Patrick Catanzariti,
Patrick Catanzariti takes a look at Firefox and Edge's recent move to adopt various WebKit vendor prefixes and what it means for developers.
By James Steinbach,
James Steinbach discusses the different methods you can use to automate adding any necessary vendor prefixes to your CSS.