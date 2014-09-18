Tame Unruly Style Sheets With These Three CSS Methodologies
HTML & CSS
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna introduces BEM, SMACSS and eCSS, three CSS architecture methodologies to help you write clean and maintainable CSS code.
By Maria Antonietta Perna,
Maria Antonietta Perna introduces BEM, SMACSS and eCSS, three CSS architecture methodologies to help you write clean and maintainable CSS code.
By Satheesh Kumar,
Satheesh Kumar introduces a new architecture, inspired by a number of different tools and methodologies, for helping with building large applications.