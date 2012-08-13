Who’s in Charge of Protecting Your Cloud?
Entrepreneur
By Pavlo Prystupa,
Pavlo Prystupa goes through the questions your business should be asking to ensure you're safe in the cloud.
By Pavlo Prystupa,
Pavlo Prystupa goes through the questions your business should be asking to ensure you're safe in the cloud.
By Igal Zeifman,
Incapsula offers multi-layered security to secure your website in the cloud
By Matthew Setter,
Thoughts on cloud security and questions you should answer as an organization
By Natalia David,
Security in cloud and defining security standards Open data center alliance (ODCA)