Boxing up your Apps as Phars Quickly and Easily with Box
PHP
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno wrote a quick tutorial on boxing up apps as Phar archives and distributing them as executable bins via Composer
By Bruno Skvorc,
Bruno wrote a quick tutorial on boxing up apps as Phar archives and distributing them as executable bins via Composer
By Toby Tremayne,
Box’s star continues to rise after closing out 2011 with enormous growth among Fortune 500 companies, and now they have set their sights on major US federal government deployments.