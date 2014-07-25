3 JavaScript ORMs You Might Not Know
JavaScript
By Aldo Ziflaj,
In this article Aldo Ziflaj introduces three JavaScript ORMs which can help you deal with complex data in your app: Bookshelf.js, Sequelize and Lovefield.
By Aldo Ziflaj,
In this article Aldo Ziflaj introduces three JavaScript ORMs which can help you deal with complex data in your app: Bookshelf.js, Sequelize and Lovefield.
By Sibongakonke Nkosi,
This article explores the concept of ORMs and gives a brief introduction to Bookshelf.js.