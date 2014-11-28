Black Friday 2019 for Designers and Developers
Web
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Black Friday WordPress deals, free and premium web tools and services, including website builders, UI Kits, themes, logo creators, and much more.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Black Friday WordPress deals, free and premium web tools and services, including website builders, UI Kits, themes, logo creators, and much more.
By SitePoint Sponsors,
Get two years of SitePoint Premium for the price of one. That's over $20,000 worth of web development and design books for just $99
By SitePoint Offers,
By James Hibbard,
This week's round-up of the biggest web news includes a host of Black Friday freebies, a look at what's possible in vanilla JS and accessibility in Angular.