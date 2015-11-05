backup to dropbox

Nextcloud: an Open-source Dropbox, Google Drive Alternative
By Kristi Progri,
Kristi Progri presents Nextcloud, an open-source, self-hosted alternative to file sharing services like Dropbox, Google Drive and OneDrive.
By Ryan Chang,
Backups are critical, yet they're often overlooked. Ryan Chang shows you how to easily create scheduled backups for WordPress for free in 5 minutes.
By Amit Diwan,
Amit Diwan compares 5 of the best WordPress backup plugins side-by-side and highlights key features you would expect to see in a good backup plugin.