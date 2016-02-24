array manipulation

Sourcehunt September – Hacktoberfest Edition
By Bruno Skvorc,
Hacktoberfest is starting! In this Sourcehunt, join DigitalOcean's initiative and get a free limited edition t-shirt for contributing to open source!
By Stephen Chapman,
Stephen Chapman shows how to create and manipulate arrays in JavaScript using their length property, something that often trips up those new to the language