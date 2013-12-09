Creating a Chrome Extension for Diigo, Part 3

In part 1, we introduced some new concepts and built a skeleton version of our extension, ready for installation and testing. Part 2 then took us through some helper methods and error handling, as well as parsing the result we got from Diigo and filtering out unique tags.

In Part 3 of this series, we'll write the body of our extension using everything we've done so far.

Preparation

I cleaned up the background.js file we made in the previous parts so go ahead and grab its content from Github. It's essentially identical, just reformatted and restructured slightly.

Listeners for bookmark events

The first thing we'll do is add some listeners for bookmark events. Specifically, when a bookmark creation, change or deletion occurs, we want Diigo to know about it.

chrome.bookmarks.onCreated.addListener(function (id, node) { chrome.bookmarks.get(node.parentId, function (parent) { if (parent !== false) { chrome.bookmarks.get(parent[0].parentId, function (grandparent) { /** @namespace grandparent.title */ if (grandparent[0] !== false && grandparent[0].title == "Tags") { // Bookmark was created in proper location, send to Diigo doRequest(node, parent[0].title); } }); } }); }); chrome.bookmarks.onRemoved.addListener(function (id, removeInfo) { // To be added when API supports it }); chrome.bookmarks.onChanged.addListener(function (id, changeInfo) { // To be added when API supports it });

The bottom two listeners are just placeholders, because Diigo doesn't support this functionality yet. I'm told their API is soon to be upgraded, though, so we're putting them there nonetheless.

The onCreated listener first checks if the created bookmark node has a parent. If it does, then it checks the name of that parent's parent – and if that name is "Tags" we know we've got the right folder and we need to submit to Diigo. Now, this function assumes you have no other double-parent bookmark with "Tags" as the grandparent but, theoretically, it could happen. To check against that, we would need to add yet another parent level check for the Diigo master folder, but I'll leave that up to you for homework.

We then call doRequest with two parameters: the actual bookmark node that was created, and the name of the tag folder it was created in. Obviously, we need this data to tell Diigo which bookmark to create and which tag to give it. But why doRequest ? Isn't that our "GET" function? Yep – but as you'll see in a moment, we'll modify it so that it can handle both the POST and GET action of our extension.

What we need to do next is add these params to our doRequest function, and have it react to their presence or absence, like so: