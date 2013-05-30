Skip to main content

Backwards Support for $.live() and $.browser()

By Sam Deering

JavaScript

Quick code snippets from the jQuery Migrate Plugin. I recommend using the full migrate plugin but if you want specifics for $.live() and $.browser() see below.

var oldLive = jQuery.fn.live;
jQuery.fn.live = function( types, data, fn ) {
    // migrateWarn("jQuery.fn.live() is deprecated");
    if ( oldLive ) {
        return oldLive.apply( this, arguments );
    }
    jQuery( this.context ).on( types, this.selector, data, fn );
    return this;
};

source: https://github.com/jquery/jquery-migrate/blob/master/src/event.js

var browser;

jQuery.uaMatch = function( ua ) {
ua = ua.toLowerCase();

var match = /(chrome)[ /]([w.]+)/.exec( ua ) ||
/(webkit)[ /]([w.]+)/.exec( ua ) ||
/(opera)(?:.*version|)[ /]([w.]+)/.exec( ua ) ||
/(msie) ([w.]+)/.exec( ua ) ||
ua.indexOf(“compatible”) < 0 && /(mozilla)(?:.*? rv:([w.]+)|)/.exec( ua ) || []; return { browser: match[ 1 ] || "", version: match[ 2 ] || "0" }; }; // Don't clobber any existing jQuery.browser in case it's different if ( !jQuery.browser ) { matched = jQuery.uaMatch( navigator.userAgent ); browser = {}; if ( matched.browser ) { browser[ matched.browser ] = true; browser.version = matched.version; } // Chrome is Webkit, but Webkit is also Safari. if ( browser.chrome ) { browser.webkit = true; } else if ( browser.webkit ) { browser.safari = true; } jQuery.browser = browser; } [/js] source: https://github.com/jquery/jquery-migrate/blob/master/src/core.js

Sam Deering

Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.

