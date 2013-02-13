Review of Browserstack.com

I decided to try out browserstack.com again and provide you with a quick overview of its worth with regards to browser testing.

Sign up

* Signup is easy, they have a free trial which gives you 30mins.

Launching a Virtual Machine

* Very easy to do, select an Operating system, browser/version/resolution.

* Loading VM speed is fairly good and gives you updates of progress at stages.

* Accuracy of VM is good, the browser you load appears to be exact.

* Quality of VM is poor, appears pixelated (but this might be a limitation for speed).

* Speed of VM is very poor, takes ages to move the mouse and get a response (mouse stutters when moving).

* Help button for use with Chrome Dev tools only appears when you click “start testing”

* Mobile device IOS iPhone 5 loads well but again is so slow when scrolling.

* Switching between devices is really easy with left nav and update buttons.

Testing Locally

* Complete failure trying to load localhost running Tomcat on port 8080. Hanged.

* Complete failure trying to load HTML page. Browse window opened but when I selected a file it crashed.

* I tried web tunnel but not command line.

Conclusion

* Good for use with live websites

* Unusable for testing with local development

* Very slow VMs so only useful for testing layouts

* Probably not worth the $20 a month pricetag for a single user.

Here are some screenshots.

Visit Browserstack.com