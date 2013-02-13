Review of Browserstack.com
By Sam Deering
JavaScript
I decided to try out browserstack.com again and provide you with a quick overview of its worth with regards to browser testing.
Sign up
* Signup is easy, they have a free trial which gives you 30mins.
Launching a Virtual Machine
* Very easy to do, select an Operating system, browser/version/resolution.
* Loading VM speed is fairly good and gives you updates of progress at stages.
* Accuracy of VM is good, the browser you load appears to be exact.
* Quality of VM is poor, appears pixelated (but this might be a limitation for speed).
* Speed of VM is very poor, takes ages to move the mouse and get a response (mouse stutters when moving).
* Help button for use with Chrome Dev tools only appears when you click “start testing”
* Mobile device IOS iPhone 5 loads well but again is so slow when scrolling.
* Switching between devices is really easy with left nav and update buttons.
Testing Locally
* Complete failure trying to load localhost running Tomcat on port 8080. Hanged.
* Complete failure trying to load HTML page. Browse window opened but when I selected a file it crashed.
* I tried web tunnel but not command line.
Conclusion
* Good for use with live websites
* Unusable for testing with local development
* Very slow VMs so only useful for testing layouts
* Probably not worth the $20 a month pricetag for a single user.
Here are some screenshots.
Sam Deering has 15+ years of programming and website development experience. He was a website consultant at Console, ABC News, Flight Centre, Sapient Nitro, and the QLD Government and runs a tech blog with over 1 million views per month. Currently, Sam is the Founder of Crypto News, Australia.
