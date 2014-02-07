Random Web Dev Finds Jan 2014

Some random web development stuff was found in January 2014. Here are the finds. Enjoy! =)

1. Cleverstack.io

A modular way to create your Angular & Node web apps.



Source + Demo

2. jQuery++

A MIT licensed collection of extremely useful DOM helpers and special events for jQuery 1.8 and later. Not a UI project like jQuery UI or jQuery Tools. Instead, it’s all about providing low-level utilities for things that jQuery doesn’t support.



Source + Demo

3. Keeping Passwords in Source Control

How do you store sensitive configuration options (such as usernames, passwords, etc.) in source control? Typically what I’ve done is to just punt on the problem entirely. I create a dummy configuration file, such as conf/sample-settings.json which has the basic structure but none of the details filled out.



Source

4. Swiftype

It is the easiest way to add great search to your website or mobile application.



SourceDemo

5. DYNATABLE

It is is a funner, semantic, interactive table plugin using jQuery, HTML5, and JSON. And it’s not just for tables.



Source + Demo

6. Patterns For Large-Scale JavaScript Application Architecture

Today we’re going to discuss an effective set of patterns for large-scale JavaScript application architecture. The material is based on my talk of the same name, last presented at LondonJS and inspired by previous work by Nicholas Zakas.



Source

7. Total.js

Complete solution for Web development.



Source

8. Retina.js

An open source script that makes it easy to serve high-resolution images to devices with retina displays



Source

9. YOU MIGHT NOT NEED JQUERY

If you’re developing a library on the other hand, please take a moment to consider if you actually need jQuery as a dependency. Maybe you can include a few lines of utility code, and forgo the requirement. If you’re only targeting more modern browsers, you might not need anything more than what the browser ships with.



Source

10. Beware! Bats hide in your jQuery!

Injection of malicious code into JavaScript files is not new; however, we recently observed a steep increase in the use of this method, particularly in jQuery libraries, in order to redirect users to malicious web pages.



Source